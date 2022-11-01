2023 Innings Festival to bring big names to Raymond James Stadium in March

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 with different options like one-day admission, two-day admission and VIP.

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention all music lovers, if you're itching for something to do the weekend of March 18-19 – boy, do we have an event for you!

After a grand slam inaugural year, Innings Festival Florida is making a comeback with a set list to look forward to, with Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band as headliners for the two-day event.

Other artists that will be gracing the grounds at Raymond James Stadium include Weezer, Pitbull, Japenese Breakfast, Thrud Eye Blind, Faye Webster and much more!

Your #InningsFlorida 2023 Lineup is here! Featuring headlining performances from @Imaginedragons, @davematthewsbnd, @weezer, @pitbull, @theavettbros, & many more! Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Nov 3rd at 10am ET. Which headliners are knocking it out of the park this year? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wob9vD1EtA — Innings Festival Florida (@inningsflorida) November 1, 2022

Along with the artists taking to the stage, event-goers can look forward to family-friendly activities along with the chance to see big names from Major League Baseball like John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 with different options like one-day admission, two-day admission and VIP.