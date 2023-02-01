2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic gets underway this weekend

The weekend event will feature many road closures in the Channel District and Downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — On yerrr mark. Let's go!

Gasparilla season isn't over yet. Runners are lacing up their sneakers for the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic this weekend, Feb. 24 and 25.

Competitors will be running in a 15-kilometer and 5K race on Saturday morning, and a half marathon and 8K race on Sunday. This is the 46th year of the event.

The show open and packet pickup will take place Friday, Feb. 24. People can stop by the Tampa Convention Center - East hall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 🎽

Runners on Saturday will line up at 6:40 a.m. near Brorein and Franklin streets for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15K. They'll be sent on their way in three waves starting with wheelers, then those who plan to finish in 90 minutes and under and then those who plan to take 90 minutes and over.

The 5K event will take place at 9:15 a.m. starting at Brorein and Ashley streets. To give participants space, seven waves will start between 9:15 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.

Sunday 🎽

Runners in the half marathon will start at 6 a.m. Bayshore at the PGDC finish line. The 8K event will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Bayshore and Verne Street.

Awards 🏅

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, those who participate in the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic and their supporters will be able to celebrate and accept awards at Tony Janus Park.

Traffic 🚗

Drivers in the Downtown Tampa area and Channel District will have to watch out for many closures for the weekend event. Roads will begin closing at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, lasting through the morning hours. Click here to see all roads impacted.