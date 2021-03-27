24th annual Kumquat Festival kicks-off this weekend

Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, eat some delicious food, and of course, learn everything there is to know about the oval fruit.

COVID-19 could only delay, not cancel, the 24th annual Kumquat Festival in Dade City.

The festivities, which were originally scheduled to take place in January, kick-off at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, eat some delicious food, visit hundreds of arts and crafts vendors, and of course, learn everything there is to know about that round oval fruit.

However, things will look a little different due to the pandemic.

There will be no park and ride shuttle transportation this year. Vendor booths have been spaced out to provide for more social distancing, and festival-goers are requested to wear masks.

The festival features a variety of kumquat products: beer, marmalade, ice cream and pie. It typically draws about 30,000 people to the small town with its cute restaurants and antique shops. Moors says the festival’s important to local businesses. “We’re able to showcase Dade City…it’s a boom to the local economy.”