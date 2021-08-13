It's your day, Tampa: Sparkman Wharf to celebrate 813 Day

Celebrate with locals over music, food and exercise.

TAMPA, Fla. — OK, so before we get rained on from Fred, why not have a night to celebrate with other locals?

The Identity Tampa Bay is ready this year to host 813 Day in person! The pandemic last year caused organizers to go the virtual route, but the event is back in person this time around.

Live music that features local artists like seeyousoon, The Drain Outs and DJ DFAZ will rock Sparkman Wharf starting Friday at 7 p.m.

There will be deals from local businesses all across the Tampa Bay area. It's a fun family event to chill out with your local neighbors.