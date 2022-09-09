Honor those lost: See list of 9/11 events across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. —
This weekend marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
There are several events across the Tampa Bay area planned where you can participate in memorials to remember and honor the 2,977 lives lost.
Take a look at events in your area.
Hillsborough County
- 9/11 Memorial Mile in Lutz
- 7:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., on Sept. 11, at Tampa Premium Outlets
- Register online before the event
- 9/11 First Responders Cookie Run
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Sept. 11, at RaceTrack - 1722 James L. Redman Parkway, Plant City
- Meet at the RaceTrack to ride along to fire stations all around Plant City to drop off cookies and tell a firefighter "thank you."
- It's free.
Manatee County
- Emergency Services Memorial Site
- 9-10 a.m. at Rossi Park, 400 3rd Avenue W. in Bradenton
Pasco County
- The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit
- Located on Grand Boulevard between Bank Street and Circle Boulevard
- The exhibit will result in a portion of Grand Boulevard being closed until 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12
Pinellas County
- Curlew Hill Memory Gardens
- 10 a.m. at 1750 Curlew Road in Palm Harbor
- The event will include keynote speak Lee Ielpi, a retired FDNY and 9/11 first responder. The national anthem will be sung by Sonya Bryson-Kriksy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and retired United States Air Force.
- Rise Memorial
- 10 a.m. at 515 22nd Street S. in St. Petersburg.
- The event is on behalf of the non-profit, Remember Honor Support, American Freedom Distillery and the Warehouse Arts District to benefit first responders, military and their families.
- The RISE Memorial -- which you see here -- is a symbol of America's resilience and dedication to the 9/11 community heroes and all who have been affected by the events of that day.
- 10 Tampa's very own Courtney Robinson will be emceeing the event.
Polk County
- 13th annual Honoring Our Heroes - Remembering the Day
- 2 p.m. at South Central Park in Winter Haven
Sarasota County
- Commemoration at Patriots Park
- 10-11 a.m. at 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. in Venice
- Manasota 9/11 Remembrance Ride
- Starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police, 3600 Circus Blvd. in Sarasota