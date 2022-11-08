98RockFest returns to Amalie Arena: Lineup, ticket prices and more

Mark your calendars and make sure you're free at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the rock fans out there — 98RockFest is set to return in April to Amalie Arena with a lineup to look forward to.

Mark your calendars and make sure you're free at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023. There will also be a "pre-show free show" at 2 p.m. on the plaza stage.

Festival leaders announced this year's headliner: Legendary rockers Breaking Benjamin. Joining them on the main stage will be Falling in Reverse and The Pretty Reckless. Beartooth, Bad Wolves and Dorothy will be taking the stage as well.

The free show on the plaza will feature Fame on Fire, New Year's Day and more, hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff.

Presale tickets go on sale to the public starting from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Other tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Ticket prices range from $35-$225 depending on the specific one purchased — the most expensive being VIP which includes: