The Backlot Wine & Beer Weekend lets you drink for charity

This brand new event is happening May 20-21 between 3 Daughters Brewing and the Train Station.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A brand new event in St. Pete is giving you a reason to feel good about drinking beer and wine all weekend.

The First Annual Backlot Wine & Beer Weekend, happening May 20-21, is benefiting two worthy charities:

, a Guardian ad Litem program supporting Pinellas County children, impacted by neglect or abuse in the foster care system Operation: Craft Beer Drop, which sends local craft beer to soldiers who are deployed to give them a taste of home.

The event will be held on the Backlot at 2100 3rd Avenue S between 3 Daughters Brewing and the Train Station.

Attendees can sip on craft beers from several local breweries while enjoying food trucks and more than 30 local artists and craft vendors. Jazz fusion band Hot Tonic Orchestra will be performing on Friday night while 80's tribute band The Spazmatics will be taking the stage on Saturday afternoon.