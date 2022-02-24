'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' making its way to Sarasota

The exhibit will be open to all art lovers starting from Mar. 4 until Apr. 24.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Calling all Van Gogh fans! There's something you might like to visit coming to the Tampa Bay area.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit is set to debut next month at the Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center in Sarasota.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves in instantly-recognizable classics like "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Cafe Terrace at Night." Other than those three well-known pieces, Van Gogh fans will be taken on a journey of more than 300 iconic artworks from the famous painter.

All of these works of art will now become free from their frames and fill the spaces around and in every corner of the room, the exhibit's website explains.

The art will be projected on every surface in the art gallery, making it seem like someone stepped directly into the painting itself with a soundtrack playing throughout to make a dream-like effect.

The exhibit will be open to all art lovers starting from Mar. 4, staying open all the way up until Apr. 24.

People will be able to walk through the immersive exhibit from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibit's website says each visit will take around one hour in total, allowing people to take their time soaking in all of the art surrounding them.