ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Bolts Brew Fest

The third annual Bolts Brew Fest returns Friday night at Amalie Arena. The three-hour event will have local craft beer, oversized games, Lightning players and personalities and food vendors. General admission includes unlimited beer sampling and other activities for $60. Designated driver tickets are also available for $35.

7-10 p.m. Friday, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Tickets are on sale now at the Amalie Arena ticket office and through Ticketmaster.

More information about Bolts Brew Fest here.

The Lightning start the preseason on Sept. 17 and begin the regular season on Oct. 3.

Busch Gardens Bier Fest

Another round of Bier Fest is coming this weekend. Busch Gardens brings back the festival on weekends through Sept. 8 with 40 new brews to try along with a slew of pub-style food. More than 20 Florida breweries and more than a dozen Tampa Bay favorites will be on tap and this year’s beer lineup will also include flavors like pumpkin and fruit ciders to toast to the end of the summer and the beginning of fall.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, but food and drink purchases are separate. Sampling lanyards for guests and passholders are also available starting at $29.99.

Find tickets, tap list and menus here.

Queen + Adam Lambert

The Rhapsody tour brings Queen and Adam Lambert to Amalie Arena Saturday night. The legendary British rock band is going on tour again with American Idol darling Adam Lambert as its frontman. Lambert first performed with Queen in 2009 for his American Idol finale and went on to tour with original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor for more than 180 gigs. Tickets for the Tampa tour stop start at $45.75.

Find more information about tickets through Ticketmaster and the Amalie Arena box office.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

On select nights through Nov. 1, Disney’s Magic Kingdom turns a little dark for a Halloween celebration that lets everyone dress up. The family-friendly Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off Friday night and includes trick-or-treating for all ages, a “Hocus Pocus” stage show, the “Boo-to-You” Halloween parade featuring the Headless Horseman and a new fireworks finale show hosted by Jack Skellington. Tickets let you get into the park as early as 4 p.m. The event runs until midnight. Tickets are $79 and up.

More information here.

Tater Tot Throwdown

The next food truck rally at Albert Whitted Park is all about the tots. Each of the nearly two dozen food trucks will have at least one tater tot dish, and there will also be local vendors and live entertainment. Food trucks include I Wanna Wok, Taco Lady, Craving Donuts, Bacon Boss and Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese. The free event is pet-friendly, but food and drink are separate.

6-11 p.m. Friday, 107 Eighth Ave. SE, St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins

The Bucs host their preseason home opener Friday night against the Miami Dolphins. The game also marks the first time Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick faces his former team. Kickoff between the Buccaneers and Dolphins is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets start at $28 on Ticketmaster. Fans can live stream the game and watch on NBC.

More information here.

Cagestock

Cage Brewing in St. Petersburg celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a three-day lineup of local bands and craft beer. The “3 Days of Peace, Music & Beer” will have more than 20 bands Friday through Sunday along with food trucks and local vendors. The event is free, but food and drink are separate. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

2001 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Take your dog to the pool

Pups get a chance to cool off Saturday at Fossil Park Pool in St. Petersburg. Admission is $5 and proof of vaccination is required.

9:30 a.m. Saturday, 6739 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N

More information here.

First Responders Night at the Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate local first responders Saturday night during a game against the Detroit Tigers. Saturday’s game is also Devil Rays Day and guests can get a free Willy Adames bobblehead while supplies last.

More information here.

