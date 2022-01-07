Bon Jovi set to rock the stage at Amalie Arena in April

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Bon Jovi fans!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is set to hit the stage at Amalie Arena while touring the U.S. this year.

This coming spring, fans from the Tampa Bay area can sing out classics like "It's My Life" and "Livin' on a Prayer" and even some newer released music altogether.

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

General admission tickets go on sale starting from 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 and can be found here. All presale tickets are open to the public from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.

The band spent most of the last two years recording and releasing new music while also coming up with live stream performances for fans, a news release from the Amalie Arena explains.

Don't worry, "We're halfway there" to spring, "we'll make it...[to the concert] I swear!"