Boom by the Bay to light up the Tampa sky on July 4

This year, families can watch fireworks from Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works or Bayshore Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. — Boom by the Bay is back, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

The fun starts during the day with live music, food trucks and water ski shows before the massive fireworks shows light up Tampa's waterfront.

The annual tradition, which was started in 2019, is Tampa's biggest Independence Day celebration. This year's event is set for Monday, July 4.

Families can watch the fireworks from three different locations this year.

Enjoy a water ski show, live music, food and drinks at the "Star Spangled Sparkman" celebration starting at 11 a.m.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebratoin at Armature Works kicks off at 3 p.m. with live music, a hot dog eating competition, kid zone, food and drinks.

Bayshore Boulevard

Boom on Bayshore will feature the event's biggest fireworks display yet. According to the city, it's an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky – the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens.

There will also be food trucks and live entertainment starting at 7 p.m south of the Davis Islands bridge.

There will be no fireworks displays at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Julian B Lane Riverfront Park or the Tampa Convention Center this year.

“We could not be more excited to announce the return of this BOOMing Tampa tradition,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Bringing our community together to celebrate is what we do best, and what better occasion than the Fourth of July. We’re looking forward to a fun and patriotic day, topped off by a massive firework show you won’t want to miss.”