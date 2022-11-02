World's largest bounce house is coming this weekend to Tampa

And it's not just for children.

TAMPA, Fla. — A massive bounce house is coming this weekend to Raymond James Stadium.

Crews could be seen setting it up Friday morning.

Operated by The Big Bounce America, the 13,000-square-foot inflatable holds the Guinness World Record for largest bounce castle. It'll be in town Feb. 11-13, so just three days only.

The bounce experience is not just for children. Adults can hop on in, too. Sessions are split into age groups, so you can enjoy the party with people your own age.

"We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made," The Big Bounce America writes on its website.

If you buy your tickets online ahead of time, operators ask you to head to the check-in tent 30 minutes before your session.

An "Access All Areas" pass will get you three hours to try out four different attractions. There's also food and shaded spots to let you unwind afterward.

If this bounce house attraction sounds familiar, it's because it was recently touring at Sarasota's Nathan Benderson Park. The inflatable castle experience travels around the country.

It towers 32 feet from the ground to the tops of turrets, according to operators. Guests will find everything from basketball hoops and towers to a slide and ball pit on the inside.

There are inflatable chairs and couches. In fact, there's even a 20-foot rabbit that you can climb inside the four walls of the large inflatable.