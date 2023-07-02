Everything you need to know about the 8th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta

The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to the shorelines of Bradenton and Palmetto on Saturday, Feb. 11.

BRADENTON, Fla. — For anyone looking forward to this year's Bradenton Area River Regatta – Manatee County's largest spectator event is just around the corner.

City leaders say they're expecting about 100,000 people to attend this year.

"The eighth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta oozes over-the-top exhilaration coupled with all the traditional festival favorites—music, food, fun things to do—in one awe-gasping extravaganza that will fascinate spectators of all ages long after the day is done," event leaders explain on its website.

Here's a breakdown of everything to know about this year's event.

For anyone wondering how much this event will break their banks – don't worry, it's free!

Yes, you read that right. This day jammed packed with races, live music, light shows and more events is open for anyone to experience.

The 8th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature entertainment on both land and water including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and chart-topping musical performances from dawn to dusk.

For powerboat racing, event leaders say the perfect place to watch is from high atop the Green Bridge. The bridge will be closed completely across to offer a view of it all.

And for the first time ever, there will be a "Sky Elements Drone Light Show" which is a musically choreographed drone light show spectacular happening at 7 p.m. on the Manatee River.

"Witness the exorbitant radiance and resplendence, all musically choreographed, of this sky-lighting performance as it caps the day’s activities with vivid, colorful and literally brilliant technology. Watch us…Light It Up!"

Happening in Bradenton

DeSoto Little Anglers Fishing Tourney

Location: Palmetto Pier

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Dog Frisbee Shows

Location: Bradenton Riverwalk Main Lawn

Time: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. meet & greet

Stunt Dog Shows

Location: Bradenton Riverwalk Amphitheater

Time: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Distinguished Daredevils Variety Show

Location: Bradenton Riverwalk Amphitheater

Time: 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates/Bradenton Marauders Family Fun Zone and Area Food Festival

Location: Bradenton Riverwalk Main Lawn

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kristen Smoyer, World Flyboard Champ

Time: Noon until 5 p.m. – between boat races

Sky Elements Drone Light Show

Location: Manatee River

Time: 7 p.m.

Happening in Palmetto

Viewing of Vintage Powerboats

Location: Riverside Avenue/Riverside Boat Ramp

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Palmetto "Family Fun Zone" – U.S. Army and U.S. National Guard (plus Regatta Kids Rides)

Location: Riverside West Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fan Activation Zone

Location: Riverside West Park

Time: Noone until 3:30 p.m.