Planning ahead for spooky time? Here's a breakdown of Busch Gardens’ 2023 Halloween events

There's an event going on this year at the Tampa-based theme park for everyone.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Halloween only a few months away, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing for weeks full of spooktacular events that are both family-friendly and fear-filled.

Whether you'd like to be scared to your core, walk around a whimsical world of enchantment or check out a trick-or-treat candy trail – there's an event going on this year for everyone.

Here's a breakdown of three major events going on at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this Halloween.

The popular creepy event returns this year in full force taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more.

Running on select nights from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31, guests can expect to unleash the terror with heart-pounding chills and bone-rattling thrills.

"Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides," park leaders wrote online. "Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything."

Guests can face their fears with all-new additions including D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, Big Ed’s Demolition Derby, and Sin City Zombies. Returning favorites include Stranglewood Estate, with other unspeakable horrors yet to be announced.

Rollercoasters will be open at night for spooky guests to take a rise in between the frights and scares of Howl-O-Scream.

you scream, we scream, we all scream for mayhem. 😈 get your howl-o-scream tickets now for only $36.99 by clicking the link. 💀 https://t.co/NJLe8W18C4 pic.twitter.com/1aITAzMwK2 — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 10, 2023

Guests planning on going to Howl-O-Scream can save big on admission tickets with the limited-time "Sinister Sale."

This offer provides savings of up to 70 percent on single-night tickets, starting at $32.99. The tickets have to be bought by July 30.

The ticket to Howl-O-Scream doesn't include daytime admission to Busch Gardens. The Halloween event starts at 7 p.m. each event night, but the ticket allows access to parking starting at 5 p.m.

Click here to see ticket options.

This all-new Spooktacular event will allow guests to step into a whimsical world full of enchantment with Kandy, a witch-in-training.

There will be a costume parade, story time and trick or treating for everyone to enjoy while they are immersed in the Halloween experience.

Busch Gardens’ Spooktacular will be casting magical spells from Noon to 4 p.m. from Sept. 8 to Oct. 31 at the Festival Walkway.

View park hours by clicking here.

This family-friendly Halloween event invites kids of all ages to enjoy the spooky season with an expanded trick-or-treat candy trail and festive furry friends at Sesame Street Kids' Weekends.

Event leaders online explain the festivities will take place every weekend in October in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area and is free with park admission.

"Sesame Street Kids' Weekends features more trick-or-treat stations than ever, a limited-time Sesame Street Halloween Show, festive character meet-and-greets and Halloween Dance Parties," event leaders explain online. "Plus, kids can play and climb with the return of Elmo's Treehouse Trek climbing area and enjoy pin trading."