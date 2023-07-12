Busch Gardens Bier Fest celebrates 6 years of Oktoberfest-inspired festivities

Anyone craving a nice cold beverage to chase food with can choose from lagers, ales and hefeweizens to non-beer options such as ciders, sours, bourbons and wines.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay fans can expect a slice of Bavaria to return to the park as it celebrates the 2023 Bier Fest, a news release explains.

The annual event will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 21 through Sept. 4, including Labor Day.

With this year marking the sixth run of the Oktoberfest-inspired festivities, Bier Fest will be returning for its longest event run with 15 newly created menu items inspired by classic German flavors and 60 brews from regions near and far.

"This popular event, included with park admission and now in its sixth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor classic German flavors while enjoying tunes from rising local artists," park officials explain in the release.

For all the foodies wanting to check out new concoctions, the menu for this year's Bier Fest might have something you're looking for, including:

Bierwurst with Pickled Red Cabbage on a Pretzel Roll

Braised Pork Shank

Bratwurst on a Pretzel Roll with Spicy Mustard

Chicken Schnitzel with Brown Butter Spätzle

Currywurst

Egg Noodle Kugel

German Potato Salad

Goulash

Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

Savory Onion Pie

Cupcakes (German Chocolate, Black Forrest, Gingerbread, Caramel Popcorn)

Dark Beer Donut

Anyone craving a nice cold beverage to chase the food with can choose from lagers, ales and hefeweizens to non-beer options such as ciders, sours, bourbons and wines.

Featured new items include:

3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade (Cider)

Marker 48 Red Right Return (Red Ale)

Samuel Adams Oktoberfest (Marzen)

Terrapin Hopsecutioner (IPA)

Wicked Weed – Strawberry Kiwi Burst (Session Sour)

The Bier Fest is included with park admission.

"Beyond the festival area, guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, up-close encounters with amazing animals and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides including the all-new Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi," the release read in part.