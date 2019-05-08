Busch Gardens is bringing another round of Bier Fest this month.

The Tampa theme park has been serving up free beer samples all year, but starting Aug. 17 through Sept. 8, Busch Gardens brings 40 new brews to try along with a slew of pub food.

More than 20 Florida breweries and more than a dozen Tampa Bay favorites will be on tap, including 3 Daughters Brewing, Big Storm Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Coppertail Brewing, Dunedin House of Beer, Green Bench Brewing and Tampa Bay Brewing.

Busch Gardens said this year’s brew lineup will also include flavors like pumpkin and fruit ciders to toast to the end of the summer and the beginning of fall.

Last year: Busch Gardens hosts new Bier Fest with more than 100 brews

New food options include the schnitzelwich slider with maple-bacon honey mustard, a grilled cheesecake melt with guava sauce, sweet potato fries with a marshmallow dipping sauce, fried pretzel sticks with beer cheese and a hard coffee float featuring the new Pabst Blue Ribbon hard coffee.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, but food and drink purchases are separate. Sampling lanyards for guests and passholders are also available starting at $29.99.

Bier Fest runs weekends Aug. 17 through Sept. 8, including Labor Day.

Find tickets, tap list and menus here.

