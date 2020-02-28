TAMPA, Fla. — Theme park festival season is in full swing in Florida, and this weekend sees the return of a Tampa Bay favorite.

The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival kicks off Friday night with a pass member preview and opens to everyone on Saturday. It runs weekends through April 26.

Along with free nightly concerts every day of the festival, Food & Wine also has new outdoor kitchens and 25 new food dishes.

New drinks include coaster cocktails themed after the Iron Gwazi, Falcon's Fury and Tigris thrill rides.

The newest food cabin is Hog Heaven, which serves up kung pao ribs, charred brussels sprouts with warm bacon vinaigrette, maple bacon cinnamon roll topped with crumbled bacon and "boujee" bacon with a maple season blend.

Some of the other new food dishes include:

The Butchery

Espresso-rubbed beef tenderloin with white truffle mash

Achiote-rubbed pork tenderloin with sweet plantain mash and chimichurri

Sweet Sips

Handmade cannoli and hummingbird cupcake

Nola Eats

Red beans & rice with sausage

Southern Kitchen

Blackened catfish with sweet corn pudding

Seasonally Inspired

Avocado toast with red radishes, green onions and marinated tomatoes

West Coast Catch

Shrimp salad stuffed avocado with red onions, celery, peppers and cilantro-lime aioli

Sesame crusted tuna with sweet Thai chili, peach sauce and crispy wonton

Wave Shack

Shrimp bacon fritters with key lime aioli

Fried clams with tangy yuzu remoulade

Key lime pie waffle cone

Chef's Corner

Pork belly taco with kimchi slaw and mango salsa

Arroz con pollo with sofrito, avocado and platanutres

Pork tenderloin with champagne watercress sauce

The Cantina

Short rib and cheddar tostadas

Grilled shrimp elote

Pork tamale

Garden Gate Cafe

Grilled skirt steak flatbread with chimichurri pesto

Fig and cheese flatbread

Caprese salad

Berry Nice

Strawberry shortcake sundae

Strawberry shortcake thrill shake

The opening weekend of Food & Wine has performances by Collective Soul and The Commodores. Other concert headliners include Rachel Platten, Three Dog Night, Fitz & The Tantrums, Taking Back Sunday, 38 Special and Third Eye Blind.

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is included with park admission, but food and drinks are purchased separately. VIP concert packages and tasting lanyards are also available for purchase.

Find more information about tickets, food and concerts here.

