TAMPA, Fla. — Theme park festival season is in full swing in Florida, and this weekend sees the return of a Tampa Bay favorite.
The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival kicks off Friday night with a pass member preview and opens to everyone on Saturday. It runs weekends through April 26.
Along with free nightly concerts every day of the festival, Food & Wine also has new outdoor kitchens and 25 new food dishes.
New drinks include coaster cocktails themed after the Iron Gwazi, Falcon's Fury and Tigris thrill rides.
The newest food cabin is Hog Heaven, which serves up kung pao ribs, charred brussels sprouts with warm bacon vinaigrette, maple bacon cinnamon roll topped with crumbled bacon and "boujee" bacon with a maple season blend.
Some of the other new food dishes include:
The Butchery
- Espresso-rubbed beef tenderloin with white truffle mash
- Achiote-rubbed pork tenderloin with sweet plantain mash and chimichurri
Sweet Sips
- Handmade cannoli and hummingbird cupcake
Nola Eats
- Red beans & rice with sausage
Southern Kitchen
- Blackened catfish with sweet corn pudding
Seasonally Inspired
- Avocado toast with red radishes, green onions and marinated tomatoes
West Coast Catch
- Shrimp salad stuffed avocado with red onions, celery, peppers and cilantro-lime aioli
- Sesame crusted tuna with sweet Thai chili, peach sauce and crispy wonton
Wave Shack
- Shrimp bacon fritters with key lime aioli
- Fried clams with tangy yuzu remoulade
- Key lime pie waffle cone
Chef's Corner
- Pork belly taco with kimchi slaw and mango salsa
- Arroz con pollo with sofrito, avocado and platanutres
- Pork tenderloin with champagne watercress sauce
The Cantina
- Short rib and cheddar tostadas
- Grilled shrimp elote
- Pork tamale
Garden Gate Cafe
- Grilled skirt steak flatbread with chimichurri pesto
- Fig and cheese flatbread
- Caprese salad
Berry Nice
- Strawberry shortcake sundae
- Strawberry shortcake thrill shake
The opening weekend of Food & Wine has performances by Collective Soul and The Commodores. Other concert headliners include Rachel Platten, Three Dog Night, Fitz & The Tantrums, Taking Back Sunday, 38 Special and Third Eye Blind.
Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is included with park admission, but food and drinks are purchased separately. VIP concert packages and tasting lanyards are also available for purchase.
Find more information about tickets, food and concerts here.
