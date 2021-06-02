Howl-O-Scream is back with all-new haunted houses for 2021

The iconic horror-filled event will make its return to Busch Gardens on 28 killer nights between Sept. 10 and Oct. 31.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to scream, because Tampa’s premier Halloween event is back and more haunted than ever.

Howl-O-Scream will make its return to Busch Gardens on 28 killer nights between Sept. 10 and Oct. 31.

The iconic horror-filled event will feature eight scare zones where zombies, deranged clowns and werewolves will stalk their prey as they roam through the darkness. Plus, guests can face five haunted houses, including two all-new original experiences.

If you need a break from the haunting, fan-favorite show “Fiends!” will return to the Festival Field Stage for a "raunchy monster dance party" and “The Rolling Bones” band will be playing covers of classic rock anthems.

Tickets are available now at HowlOScream.com with special discounts for un Card and Annual Pass members. Single-night tickets start at just $29.99.