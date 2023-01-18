x
Butchers face off against each other in 2nd round of 'National Meat Cutter Challenge'

A total of 25 professional meat cutters from across the region competed Wednesday in hopes of moving on to the semi-finals.
TAMPA, Fla — If you're a true lover of meat, you'd probably know that the second round of the "National Meat Cutter Challenge" just went down in Tampa.

A total of 25 professional meat cutters from across the region competed Wednesday on the ice rink at TGH Ice Plex in hopes of moving on to the semi-finals.

Starting bright and early at 10 a.m., each participant received 30-40 pounds of beef – consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut.

"Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield, and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time," event leaders explain in a news release. "To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees."

Top-scoring challengers in the region were able to advance to the semi-finals where they’ll compete to earn their place in the 2023 national competition.

The semi-finals and final competition will take place in March, and the winner will receive a prize of $25,000 while also being crowned "Meat Cutter of the Year."

“It's truly an art,” Chase Evans, Texas Roadhouse product coach, explained in a statement. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

Here's a list of meat cutters who participated in the second round:

  1. Jason Allen – Chattanooga, TN
  2. Henry Berdugo – Austin, TX
  3. Eliud Camarillo – Harlingen, TX
  4. Jose Luis Carpio – Houma, LA
  5. Manuel Celis – Hendersonville, TN
  6. Alejandro Cristobal – Richmond, TX
  7. Nicasio Duran – Panama City Beach, FL
  8. Zach Fisher – Charlottesville, VA
  9. Benito Galindo – Covington, LA
  10. Alvaro Gomez – Lafayette, LA
  11. Jorge Grimaldi – Katy, TX
  12. Edwin Guox – Friendswood, TX
  13. Shawn Haines – Orange Park, FL
  14. Jose Jaimes – Conroe, TX
  15. Chris Maccord – Gainesville, FL
  16. Rolando Mendoza – Houston, TX
  17. Jose Lemus – Glen Allen, VA
  18. Terell Mason – Oviedo, FL
  19. Shyrone McMillan – Lakewood Ranch, FL
  20. Jordan Mitz – Melbourne, FL
  21. Walter Perez – Humble, TX
  22. Daniele Porcayo – Killeen, TX
  23. Jose Reyes – Kingwood, TX
  24. Daniel Rivera – Covington, LA
  25. Abraham Vazquez – San Marcos, TX

"Each Meat Cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse," competition leaders explain in a release. "In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler."

