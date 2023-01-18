Butchers face off against each other in 2nd round of 'National Meat Cutter Challenge'

A total of 25 professional meat cutters from across the region competed Wednesday in hopes of moving on to the semi-finals.

TAMPA, Fla — If you're a true lover of meat, you'd probably know that the second round of the "National Meat Cutter Challenge" just went down in Tampa.

A total of 25 professional meat cutters from across the region competed Wednesday on the ice rink at TGH Ice Plex in hopes of moving on to the semi-finals.

Starting bright and early at 10 a.m., each participant received 30-40 pounds of beef – consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut.

"Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield, and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time," event leaders explain in a news release. "To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees."

Top-scoring challengers in the region were able to advance to the semi-finals where they’ll compete to earn their place in the 2023 national competition.

The semi-finals and final competition will take place in March, and the winner will receive a prize of $25,000 while also being crowned "Meat Cutter of the Year."

“It's truly an art,” Chase Evans, Texas Roadhouse product coach, explained in a statement. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

Here's a list of meat cutters who participated in the second round:

Jason Allen – Chattanooga, TN Henry Berdugo – Austin, TX Eliud Camarillo – Harlingen, TX Jose Luis Carpio – Houma, LA Manuel Celis – Hendersonville, TN Alejandro Cristobal – Richmond, TX Nicasio Duran – Panama City Beach, FL Zach Fisher – Charlottesville, VA Benito Galindo – Covington, LA Alvaro Gomez – Lafayette, LA Jorge Grimaldi – Katy, TX Edwin Guox – Friendswood, TX Shawn Haines – Orange Park, FL Jose Jaimes – Conroe, TX Chris Maccord – Gainesville, FL Rolando Mendoza – Houston, TX Jose Lemus – Glen Allen, VA Terell Mason – Oviedo, FL Shyrone McMillan – Lakewood Ranch, FL Jordan Mitz – Melbourne, FL Walter Perez – Humble, TX Daniele Porcayo – Killeen, TX Jose Reyes – Kingwood, TX Daniel Rivera – Covington, LA Abraham Vazquez – San Marcos, TX