Final day approaching to donate to Cereal for Summer | What you need to know

So far, 10 Tampa Bay has collected more than 2,400 pounds of cereal for this year's initiative.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay, along with hundreds of other agencies and businesses, have been collecting boxes of cereal for our Cereal for Summer initiative. It's been a good turnout, but there are still a few more days until the final collection day.

Friday, May 6, is the last day to help feed hungry kids over the summer. 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay will hold an all-day event from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to receive donations.

It's happening at the Britton Plaza Publix at 3838 Britton Plaza in Tampa, off of S. Dale Mabry.

It's estimated that 1 in 4 children in our are are "food insecure." This means they're not certain when or where their next meal is coming from, Feeding Tampa Bay says. The problem of child hunger increases in the summer months when many students are not receiving meals at school. We're here to help alleviate that problem.

But what about milk? Don't worry. The Florida Dairy Farmers are providing a refrigerated truck for milk donations at the Tampa/Britton Plaza Publix.

Last year, 10 Tampa Bay collected enough cash and cereal to provide more than 2 million meals. This year, we want to break that record. By donating cereal boxes through Friday, you help a child in need to a nutritious morning meal.

So what kind of cereal should you donate?

Think nutritious cereals: Cheerios, Chex or Wheaties, but all cereals are welcomed. We also accept cereal/breakfast bars, granola and oatmeal.

If you're unable to donate by Friday but still want help out, you can drop off cereal boxes at the Feeding Tampa Bay warehouse during the month of May. It's located at 4702 Transport Drive in Tampa.