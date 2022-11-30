Ready, set, sail: 34th annual Christmas Boat Parade in Venice is back

Boats will hit the water at 6 p.m. at the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the city of Venice.

VENICE, Fla. — Nothing says Christmas in Florida like boats and holiday lights.

The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is set to sail on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the Intracoastal Waterway for its 34th year.

Lit-up boats will hit the water at 6 p.m., according to the city of Venice.

City leaders say the parade will start just north of Albee Road bridge and will go down the Intracostal and out to the channel marker in the jetties before turning around.

"Viewing is available on both sides of the jetties in this area. If you are coming by boat there are plenty of spots along the way to drop anchor (please refrain from parking in the parade route)," the city wrote in an email.

"As the parade continues south there are miles of public viewing on both sides of the Intracoastal. Parade turn-around is before the Circus Bridge."