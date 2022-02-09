A guide to corn mazes in the Tampa Bay area

It might not feel like Fall in Florida, but this season still calls for pumpkins, spooky sights and corn mazes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — October brings out the pumpkins and plaid flannels in all of us. Even if we are in Florida.

The humidity might not feel like spooky season and the palm tree may not turn the way northern trees do, but farms and ranches in Florida celebrate the season with pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the family.

We've compiled a list of corn mazes around the Tampa Bay region for you and your friends to enjoy this Fall.

From hay rides, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, to wine, cider and animals, Corky's Corn Maze is fun for the whole family.

When: Weekends from Oct. 8 - Nov. 30

Where: 1603 Hawk Griffin Road, Plant City

Price: Adults $15, kids 12 and under $10, kids 3 and under are free | Parking is included

The Plant City community and those surrounding are invited to the 11th annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze. Hurricane Ian pushed the start date back, but the corn maze is open through Oct. 23. There is the corn maze, festival-style food, treats like kettle corn, boiled peanuts and shaved ice, crafts and a pumpkin patch.

When: Oct. 8 - Oct. 23

Where: 6151 Varn Road, Plant City

Price: Adults $11 + tax, youth $10 + tax, kids under 2 are free

Families and friends are welcome to Harvest Holler Corn Maze. In addition to the maze, there will also be a farm with animals, activities, country eats, fair food and more.

When: Sept. 16 - Nov. 13

Where: 950 Tavares Road, Polk City

Price: Kids, seniors, military $12, adults $15, kids under 2 are free

Enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin patch haunted trail and barn at Harvest Moon Fun Farm. The five-acre seasonal corn maze has a new design each year. This is the farm's 10th season celebrating the Fall season. There are also more attractions including a cow train, jumping pillow, Spookley the Pumpkin and more.

When: Oct. 1 - Nov. 6

Where: 15990 Stur Street, Masaryktown

Price: Ages 3 and up: $11.95 + $2.29 fee

If you're into pumpkins, farm animals, bails of hay and corn mazes, Sweetfields Farms has it all. The farm recommends you purchase tickets in advance because tickets are already selling out.

When: Sept. 24 - Nov. 6

Where:17250 Benes Roush Road, Brooksville

Price: Online ticket: $10.75 + tax and service fee | Door ticket: $13 + tax and service fee, 2 years old and your are free

Every day of the 31st annual Hunsader Farms pumpkin festival will include a corn maze, live shows, festival-style food and more fun for the family. The corn maze is an additional $2.

When: Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30

Where: 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton

Price: Adults $15, children 10 and under: free | Parking $5 – cash only