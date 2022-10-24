Country star George Strait to take over Raymond James Stadium in August

Strait will be joined by Grammy Award-winning musicians Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all George Strait fans living in the Tampa Bay area – you have a chance to see the legendary country star grace the stage at Raymond James Stadium next year.

Strait will be traveling to six different cities across the U.S. alongside beloved musician Chris Stapleton for one-off stadium dates in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa. Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town will be a special guest traveling along with the stars.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets at GeorgeStrait.com when they go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

"When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That's from a song I wrote called 'I'll Always Remember You.' It's a true statement," Strait shared exclusively with Billboard for the announcement.

The country legend went on to say in the statement that it was a no-brainer for him to go on tour with Stapleton.

"I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There's nothing to compare it to," Stapleton added in a statement. "So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around."

The 2023 stadium shows include: