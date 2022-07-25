Spend 'An Evening with David Sedaris' at the Straz Center

Catch the best-selling humorist in a unique intimate setting on Thursday, Oct. 27.

TAMPA, Fla. — Fans of best-selling humorist David Sedaris will get a chance to see him in a uniquely intimate setting this fall in Tampa.

The author is coming to the Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall following the release of his newest book, "Happy-Go-Lucky." The event is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Sedaris, the author of bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" and a regular National Public Radio contributor, will be live on stage in Tampa for one night only.

He'll present a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

Sedaris' newest release "Happy-Go-Lucky" is a collection of essays that explores uncertain life during the pandemic, our vastly new reality and the author's personal changes, like becoming "newly orphaned."

The book "captures what is most unexpected, hilarious, and poignant about these recent upheavals, personal and public, and expresses in precise language both the misanthropy and desire for connection that drive us all," according to his website.

Tickets for "An Evening with David Sedaris" range from $35-55 and can be purchased online at strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813-229-STAR (local) or 800-955-1045 (outside of Tampa.)