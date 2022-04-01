Disney World's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to return this fall

The event will run from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World's Magic Kingdom will host the return of the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall.

It will feature parades, floats, food and fireworks.

Visitors can expect to see Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Jack Skellington and the Sanderson Sisters.

Guests can also go trick-or-treating through specific locations in the park and will also get reusable bags to store their candy.

Attractions at the park will remain open during the event. They will include Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and the Mad Tea Party.

The Headless Horseman will ride down Main Street ahead of a Halloween Parade featuring Disney characters. Eventgoers will be able to purchase fall-inspired treats.

"In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities," the Disney Parks blog wrote. "And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50thAnniversary celebration commemorative print."

The Halloween Party will be open after regular hours at Magic Kingdom from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The event will begin Aug. 12 and end on Oct. 31, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on May 18. They range in price from $109-$199. Annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can get discounted rates on select dates.