The James Museum Anniversary

It’s officially been one year since the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art opened in downtown St. Petersburg. The museum is commemorating the anniversary with a special dance performance and a slate of programs included with admission this weekend. World champion hoop dancer Tony Duncan performs at 1 p.m. Sunday and discusses the traditional dance form that originated with the Taos Pueblo culture of New Mexico. There will also be artist talks, guided tours, family activities and a jewelry trunk show.

Find more information and event times here.

Florida Antiquarian Book Fair

Love the smell of old books? You’ll want to spend your weekend at the Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg. The Florida Antiquarian Book Fair is the largest in the Southeastern U.S. The fair features all things related to paper antiques and collectibles -- from rare books and first editions to old maps and bibliophile gifts. Admission is $10.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Avengers: Endgame day at Emerald City

Already saw Avengers: Endgame and need a safe space to let out your emotions? Emerald City Comics has you covered with an all-day event. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., all Avengers merchandise in the store is 10 percent off. Every guest dressed in Avengers cosplay will get a $5 gift certificate and there will be a raffle for an Avengers fan pack.

4902 113th Ave N, Clearwater

More information here.

Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival

Head to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa for three days of all kinds of seafood and live music. Admission is $5 and VIP tickets ($75) include an open bar and lounge seating. The festival said there’s something for everyone, including gator, frog legs, lobster, Cajun seafood boils and a raw bar.

Festival opens at 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information here.

Last weekend of the Sugar Sand Festival

The 17-day festival wraps up this weekend, so it’s your last chance to catch the dozens of sugar sand sculptures in the 21,000-square-foot exhibit. Free activities include a children’s play area, street performers, local crafters, beach concerts, sand sculpting classes and a master sand sculpting competition. Tickets for the exhibit are $10 for ages 11 and up, $8 for kids 4-10, ages 3 and under are free.

More information here.

Tampa Bay International Dragon Boat Festival

The Junior League of Tampa and Pan Am Dragon Boat Association host the 16th annual dragon boat festival at Tampa’s Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park. The festival will have more than 40 local, national and international teams hitting the Garrison Channel to row colorful boats along the Hillsborough River. The park will also have live music, family activities, food trucks and a local vendor village. Proceeds go to the Junior League of Tampa community projects. Admission is free.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

More information here.

Sunscreen Film Festival

The 14th annual Sunscreen Film Festival wraps up this weekend with a full schedule of indie film premieres at AMC Sundial and the awards ceremony. Single screenings start at $10, day passes are $50 and a four-day pass is $150.

151 Second Ave N, St. Petersburg

More information here.

Frozen Sing-Along

If you can’t help but sing along every time you hear “Let It Go,” this screening is for you. Dress up as your favorite ice princess, reindeer or summer-loving snowman during this sing-along at Tampa Theatre. There’s a showing Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. $13, $11 kids.

711 N Franklin St., Tampa

More information here.

Last weekend for Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

The annual celebration of local food, beer and wine wraps up this weekend. It’s your last chance to fill up on griddle cheesecake sandwiches, wine slushies and specialty cocktails at the festival’s more than a dozen outdoor kitchens. The festival and concerts are included with Busch Gardens admission, but food and wine purchases are separate. VIP seating for concerts is also available.

More information here.

Springfest Garden Art and Faerie Festival in Gulfport

This annual festival brings a swarm of colorful fairies to Gulfport’s Clymer Park. There’s also a plant sale, costume contests, a fairy house contest, maypole dances, face painting, local crafters and live music. Admission is free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport

More information here.

St. Anthony's Triathlon

More than 3,000 athletes will descend on downtown St. Petersburg for the weekend, with the event taking place Sunday.

But heads up: Several road closures will be in effect. Check its website for more information.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.