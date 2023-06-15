'Christmas is coming': Get your early bird tickets for Enchant Christmas in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities.
It's never too early to start planning Christmas festivities.
Early bird tickets are currently on sale for Enchant Christmas with prices starting at $24 for adults and $18 for juniors.
These prices will only be for a limited time. The sale will end
on June 25.
According to the website, when you buy more than two tickets, "a surprise Magic Ticket awaits you in the shopping cart," the website reads in part. "Christmas is coming!"
Click here for more information.
Last winter, Enchant rolled out over four million dazzling lights and a 100-foot-tall holiday tree for the third year in a row.