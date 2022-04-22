Earth Day celebrations around Tampa Bay

Celebrate Earth Day with these events happening all weekend long.

TAMPA, Fla. — April 22 is Earth Day, a day to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was established in 1970 and signaled the beginning of the modern environmental movement, according to EarthDay.org.

Currently, about one billion people in more than 190 countries worldwide participate in Earth Day events every year, the website said.

Did you know that since the first Earth Day in 1970, the Tampa Bay area has seen an increase of 3.4°F in average temperature?

You can learn this and more on 10 Tampa Bay's special "Our Changing Climate: Earth Day," which airs at 3 p.m. Friday. You can also stream the special on 10 Tampa Bay's Roku and Fire TV apps.

Plus, you can attend one of many Earth Day events happening around Tampa Bay.

When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

What: The event says there's a little bit for everyone at this Earth Day celebration. Activities include an eco-friendly market, yoga and meditation, and live music. The first 100 guests will receive a "plantable gift." For more information, click here.

How much: FREE

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Kids Social Club, 19 7th Ave, Ruskin

What: A drop-off event for children ages 2 to 7. Kids will learn how to create and care for their own succulent terrarium and will paint rocks. Food, drinks and play will be included. For more information, click here.

How much: $20 per child; $15 for students and members. For ticket info, click here.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 22

Where: The Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Rd, Largo

What: Explore the gardens and participate in various activities throughout the gardens. People who pre-register will get a "passport" to be stamped at each of the activity locations. For more information, click here.

How much: FREE

When: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: Near Playspace by JCPenny, WestShore Plaza, Tampa

What: Kids can take part in an "interactive learning eXperience focused on caring for our planet and encouraging kids to eXtend a helping hand." For more info, click here.

How much: FREE; RSVP is requested. For more information, click here.

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: MacFarlane Park, 1700 N MacDill Ave, Tampa

What: Start with a warmup and then travel around the park picking up trash. There will be stops for exercising along the way. For more info, click here.

How much: FREE

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

What: "Our Earth Day celebration will include vendors and craft booths; food vendors; tram tours; live music; guided hikes; kids activities; a photo contest and exhibit; and special Earth Day speakers. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new accessible fishing pier." For more info, click here.

How much: FREE

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Southface Sarasota, 4454 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

What: "Come out to Southface Sarasota for an Earth Day celebration! There will be a wide range of sustainable vendors, exhibits, live music, and a whole fleet of electric vehicles." For more info, click here.

How much: FREE

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Dr., Spring Hill

What: "This free event features educational vendors, a Florida-native plant sale, kids activities, ladybug release and a household hazardous waste collection - not to mention several wildlife presentations!" For more information, click here.

How much: FREE

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Munn Park Lot, 198 N Kentucky Ave, Lakeland

What: "This FREE family-friendly event will have several local EV owners showcasing their EVs, answering your questions, & sharing their enthusiasm. The event also features Downtown Lakeland's great local restaurants & outdoor cafes, as well as the Lakeland Farmers Curb Market's wonderful weekly fresh produce, food, & crafts booths." For more information, click here.