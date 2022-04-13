Easter egg hunts happening around Tampa Bay

Tell the kids to grab their baskets, there are plenty of easter egg hunts going on across the Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Easter bunny has been busy ahead of this Sunday's holiday.

From egg hunts to dance parties and bunny meet and greets, there are events happening all across the Tampa Bay area.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate with the family, here's a county-by-county list of 2022 Easter events.

Hillsborough County

Florida Aquarium's Egg-citing Easter events : All week long, families can enjoy events like a digital scavenger hunt, a bunny photo-op and scuba bunny divers in the coral reef habitat.

➡️ April 11-17 at 701 Channelside Drive in Tampa. Check FlaAquarium.org for event times.

Tampa's Downtown Eggsploration : Eat from local food trucks, take photos with the Easter bunny and participate in Downtown Tampa's largest egg hunt. The Easter egg hunt will be broken up into age groups with prizes ranging from stuffed animals to a luxurious Downtown staycation.

➡️ April 16 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 16 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

Plant City's City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt : Children ages 3-11 can participate in a free Easter egg hunt and enjoy a free hotdog and drink. All other activities like balloon art, airbrushing, train rides and inflatables are available through the purchase of a $5 Bunny Band.

➡️ April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Otis M. Andrews Sports Complex in Plant City.

2022 Helicopter Egg Drop - NLC Riverview : Thousands of plastic eggs filled with candy will be dropped from the helicopter onto a grass field for children to collect this Easter Sunday. In order to join in the free event, you must register with NLC Riverview and attend the church experience for the time and location of the event.

➡️ April 17 at either 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. at Next Level Church Riverview. Click here for time and registry.

Hop on the Lawn : Grab your Easter basket and bring the family over to Armature Works for an afternoon of fun. Visit with the Easter bunny, dance it out with the live interactive DJ, do some festive crafts and get ready for the Easter egg hunt.

➡️ April 17 at 11 a.m. at 1910 N Ola Avenue in Tampa. Pre-register for the Easter egg hunt here.

Pinellas County

Eggquatic Egg Hunt : An easter egg hunt in the water? Only in Florida. Children are invited to hop in the pool to participate in the free Eggquatic Egg Hunt. Games, music, inflatables and many easter eggs will be available.

➡️ April 16 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Morningside Recreation Complex in Clearwater.

St. Pete Pier Easter Egg Hunt : Families are invited to join this free easter egg hunt at Family Park on St. Pete Pier. Eggs will be filled with goodies and prizes. There will also be face painting by Glitter and Giggles and treats from Hyppo Ice Pops.

➡️ April 17 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Family Park in St. Petersburg.

Winter's Beachfront Egg Hunt : Enjoy an Easter egg hunt in the sand at an eco-friendly waterfront hotel inspired by Clearwater Marine Aquarium's late dolphin “Winter." The event is free for beach club guests and $10 for visitors.

➡️ April 15 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Winter the Dolphin's Beach Club in Clearwater.

Beta Sigma Phi Easter Egg Hunt : Children are divided into age groups to search for hidden eggs at this free family event.

➡️ April 16 at 9 a.m. at 5010 Dave McKay Way in Pinellas Park.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Suncoast Primate Sanctuary : Kids 12 and under can participate in an Easter egg hunt amongst chimpanzees, orangutans, reptiles and tropical birds.

➡️ April 16 at 2 p.m. at 4600 US-19 ALT in Palm Harbor.

Polk County

Jellybean Jubilee : Kids 12 and under can enjoy games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, and storytime with an egg hunt.

➡️ April 14 from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. at Simpson Park Community Center in Lakeland.

Easter Bunny Brunch : Enjoy delicious food with Peter Rabbit before participating in spring crafts and games.

➡️ April 15 from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. at 404 Imperial Boulevard in Lakeland. Attendees must sign up in advance.

Sarasota County

9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Southside School : Families can join in the tradition of visiting with the Easter bunny and searching for hidden eggs at Southside Elementary.

➡️ April 16 at 10 a.m. at 1901 Webber Street in Sarasota.

Jungle Trails & Bunny Tails : Search for eggs while enjoying the petting zoo, bird, reptile, and wildlife wonder shows and feeding free-roaming flamingos.

➡️ April 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Newtown Spring Festival : Guests will enjoy live music, local gospel choirs, dance performances, vendors, food trucks and kids’ activities with the Newtown community.