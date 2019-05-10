ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Think you could play the part of an elf? What about a toy soldier? Enchant Christmas is hiring!

Billed as the world’s largest Christmas light maze, Enchant Christmas is hiring hundreds of people for character actors and customer service roles. Interviews are expected to take place during the next few weeks at Tropicana Field, where the event will take place.

People are asked to send a headshot and resume to flcasting@enchantchristmas.com for consideration to play a Christmas "enchantress," elf, toy soldier or townsfolk. Availability must be open for at least either Christmas Eve or Day, among other requirements.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 29, the ballpark’s outfield is slated to be outfitted with a massive light display and a Christmas market with more than 60 local food and merchant vendors.

Tickets are $19.99 and are on sale now at stpete.enchantchristmas.com.

People interested in customer service jobs are asked to visit the Tampa Bay Rays' website and click on "enchant opportunities."

