Eric Clapton to perform at Amalie Arena in September

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Credit: Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Clapton fans are feeling wonderful tonight!

The rock legend is going on tour this fall and will be making a stop right here in Tampa. 

Eric Clapton is set to perform at Amalie Arena on Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $55.25 to $391.25, not including service charges.

This tour marks Clapton's only 2021 North American dates and will precede his European tour which has been rescheduled for Spring 2022.

Known as one of the greatest guitarists of our time, Clapton is the only artist to be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three times: once as a solo artist and separately as a member of blues-rock band the Yardbirds and of Cream.

More information on Clapton's Tampa show can be found here.

