x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Events

What's happening this weekend around Tampa Bay: April 9-11, 2021

If you have spring fever, then now is the time to enjoy these Tampa-area events.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It sure feels like Florida spring around Tampa Bay, doesn’t it? And, what better way to cure that spring fever than with some safe and fun weekend events?

Here’s what’s in store this weekend:

Friday, April 9

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs NY Yankees

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

🎶 Craig Morgan

Saturday, April 10

🥊 WWE WrestleMania

⚾️Tampa Bay Rays vs NY Yankees

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

Sunday, April 11

☠️ Gasparilla History Cruise

  • 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
  • Tampa Bay Convention Center Dock
  • Tickets $30+

🥊 WWE WrestleMania

⚾️ Tampa Bay Rays vs NY Yankees

🎭 Henry V by William Shakespeare

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter