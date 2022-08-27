What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend? Aug. 26-27

From cupcake contests to beer yoga, we hope you enjoy the weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tampa Bay area? Here's a guide to events happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. While showers are expected over the weekend, hopefully the rain won't ruin the day.

What: With live performances and an epic tribute show to Jimmy Buffet, Summer Rum & Seafood Festival will bring the tunes, bites and drinks. Seven local distilleries from across Florida will provide on-hand samplings and there will be 12 different seafood vendors.

When: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz, FL

Price: Tickets are $5-$10

What: The Morean Arts Center is putting on its sweet yearly contest at the Warehouse Arts District in St. Pete. Cupcake creators will bring four regular-size cupcakes for judges and hundreds of other cupcakes for the public to taste.

When: Noon - 3 p.m.

Where: Morean Center for Clay, St. Petersburg, FL

Price: Adults $20

What: An exclusive party to celebrate Oktoberfest in Tampa. There will be an unlimited pig roast, sausage and sides, a photo booth and an ice luge.

When: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Zydeco Brew Werks, 1902 East 7th Ave., Tampa, FL

Price: $50

What: Looking for a new fur family member? SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday. There are 49 cats, 35 dogs and 31 critters looking for a new home.

When: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: SPCA Tampa Bay, 130th Ave. N., Largo, FL

Price: $8.27 to adopt

What: Longtime Florida rapper Trick Daddy is coming to Tampa to celebrate his 25th anniversary. The lineup includes CeeLo Green, Juvenile, Trina and Plies, but is subject to change, TicketMaster says.

When: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

Price: $50-$75

What: Every fourth Sunday, yoga enthusiasts can bring their mat for morning yoga with a complimentary beer at Grand Central Brew House.

When: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Grand Central Brew House, St. Petersburg, FL