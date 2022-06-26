What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend?

From concerts to St. Pete Pride, we've got what you need to know about what's going on June 24-26.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The weekend is here and, as always, there's plenty to do around the Tampa Bay area! From concerts to the largest Pride parade in Florida, we've got you covered.

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022

Where: Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

How much: Tickets range from $53 to $103. For more information, click here.

About: The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actress and author LeAnn Rimes is going on tour in support of 25 years in music and her forthcoming album, "god's work."

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $35. For more information, click here.

About: Special guests include Jewel, Blues Traveler & Will Anderson.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

How much: Tickets are $10, but are going fast. For more information, click here.

About: Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche puts the Bolts on the road as they trail 3-1 in the series.

When: Select times between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Where: Fairgrounds St. Pete, 800 28th St., St. Petersburg.

How much: Tickets start at $22 for kids, and $25 for Florida residents. For more information, click here.

About: "Have you ever wanted to step inside a rainbow? Well this is your chance! Round up your friends and family and immerse yourselves in the NEW Fairgrounds St. Pete Rainbow Experience happening this weekend ONLY," the site reads.

When: Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Where: Straz Center, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $33.75. For more information, click here.

About: "Put on your glass slippers and hitch up the pumpkin – the Broadway adaptation of this fairy tale adds new characters and some surprising twists to the familiar story, with a sumptuous score by Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performed by Patel Conservatory students ages 13-18," the site reads.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

How much: FREE

About: Family-friendly event that will feature watermelons, wine and cider, along with craft and food vendors. The event is also pet-friendly, too! For more information, click here.

St. Pete Pride is in full swing, and if you haven't been able to join in on the festivities yet — don't sweat it! There are many more events coming up.