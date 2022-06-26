x
Events

What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend?

From concerts to St. Pete Pride, we've got what you need to know about what's going on June 24-26.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The weekend is here and, as always, there's plenty to do around the Tampa Bay area! From concerts to the largest Pride parade in Florida, we've got you covered.

LeAnn Rimes: the story... so far tour

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022

Where: Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

How much: Tickets range from $53 to $103. For more information, click here.

About: The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actress and author LeAnn Rimes is going on tour in support of 25 years in music and her forthcoming album, "god's work."

Train - AM Gold Tour

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $35. For more information, click here.

About: Special guests include Jewel, Blues Traveler & Will Anderson.

Lightning Stanley Cup watch party at Amalie Arena

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022  

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

How much: Tickets are $10, but are going fast. For more information, click here.

About: Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche puts the Bolts on the road as they trail 3-1 in the series.

Rainbow Experience at Fairgrounds St. Pete

When: Select times between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Where: Fairgrounds St. Pete, 800 28th St., St. Petersburg.

How much: Tickets start at $22 for kids, and $25 for Florida residents. For more information, click here.

About: "Have you ever wanted to step inside a rainbow? Well this is your chance! Round up your friends and family and immerse yourselves in the NEW Fairgrounds St. Pete Rainbow Experience happening this weekend ONLY," the site reads.

Patel Conservatory presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

When: Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022

Where: Straz Center, Tampa

How much: Tickets start at $33.75. For more information, click here.

About: "Put on your glass slippers and hitch up the pumpkin – the Broadway adaptation of this fairy tale adds new characters and some surprising twists to the familiar story, with a sumptuous score by Rodgers & Hammerstein. Performed by Patel Conservatory students ages 13-18," the site reads.

Watermelon Weekend at Keel Farms

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26, 2022

Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

How much: FREE

About: Family-friendly event that will feature watermelons, wine and cider, along with craft and food vendors. The event is also pet-friendly, too! For more information, click here.

ST. PETE PRIDE GUIDE

St. Pete Pride is in full swing, and if you haven't been able to join in on the festivities yet — don't sweat it! There are many more events coming up. 

And we've got everything you need to know with our complete guide! 10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of St. Pete Pride. 

