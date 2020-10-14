Limited number of Grand Prix tickets go on sale Oct. 14

The general admission tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday through gpstpete.com.

After a seven-month delay, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is finally happening this month.

And, the Grand Prix is releasing a limited number of general admission tickets to attend the races in downtown St. Pete.

The tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 through gpstpete.com. Fans can also call 1-888-476-4479 if they need assistance buying tickets.

Existing ticket holders who did not choose to defer their tickets by the June 15 deadline should have received emailed communication from race organizers. Previously-purchased general admission tickets remain valid for gate entry with no action required.

Reserved grandstand tickets have been re-issued to allow for social distancing.

The races were postponed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Race weekend is now Oct. 23-25 along the 1.8-mile, 14-turn waterfront circuit.

Earlier this month, the Grand Prix announced fans would be allowed to attend race weekend events, with about 20,000 people expected.

New health and safety protocols include mandatory temperature checks for competitors, fans and staff, face mask requirements when not eating or drinking, increased sanitizer and handwashing stations and closure of the paddock and pit lane to promote safe distancing.

The Grand Prix is now the site of the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR series with a championship match between drivers Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden.

