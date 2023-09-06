Fourth of July fireworks shows across the Tampa Bay area

We've curated a list of fireworks shows happening from Saturday to Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's almost that time of year when the sky is lit up with fireworks and sparklers to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

With Independence Day falling on a Tuesday this year, many Fourth of July celebrations will take place throughout the weekend and into July 4.

From Crystal River, down to Clearwater, Tampa, St. Pete, Sarasota and across to Lakeland, we've curated a list of places to see fireworks across the Tampa Bay Area.

Clearwater

Join in the all-day fun at Clearwater Celebrates America at The Sound, the new music venue at Coachman Park on Tuesday, July 4. The celebration takes place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. A silent disco party will follow the fireworks. Tickets are required for the free event.

St. Petersburg

Celebrate the Fourth of July at St. Pete's "The Fourth" at St. Pete Pier from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks are scheduled to start as early as 8:30 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m., dependent on the weather. Those who attend can look forward to live music, food and beverage offerings. The free event is open to the public and hosted by the city of St. Pete.

Tampa

The city of Tampa's "Boom by the Bay" celebration is set to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. The free event will feature a concert, food trucks, family zone activities, and of course, fireworks. The firework show is expected to fill the sky at dusk.

Bradenton

Find the best spot to watch the fireworks over the Manatee River. Several places are hosting events to give guests the best area to watch the sky light up on Tuesday, July 4. The "Red, White, and Boom!" celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at The Bishop. Admission is $25 and fireworks are expected to begin popping off at around 9 p.m.

Brooksville

Join in the fun Tuesday, July 4, at the Stars & Cars 4th of July Demolition Derby & Fireworks event at the Hernando County Fairgrounds in Brooksville. Parking cost $10 to see the fireworks. The demo derby, which you'll need an additional ticket for, begins at 7 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled to start thereafter.

Crystal River

Not only are we celebrating Independence Day, but Crystal River turns 100 this year, too. The Centennial Celebration on Monday, July 3, will feature shopping vendors, food vendors, a golf cart parade and fireworks over Kings Bay.

Davenport

The city of Davenport is hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4 at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex. The event starts at 3 p.m. and fireworks are expected to light the sky at 9:15 p.m. There will be food, vendors and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Haines City

Join in on the Fourth of July celebration from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Thunder on the Ridge in Haines City at Lake Eva Park. It's Polk County's "largest and best" firework display. There will be cold beer, food, live entertainment, activities for children and more. For additional information about Polk County fireworks shows, click here.

Inverness

The annual July 4 celebration, Patriotic Evening, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m. If you're thinking of attending, bring a blanket or lawn chair. The best spots to see the fireworks will be Liberty Park, Depot District and Wallace Brooks Park. There will be vendors selling cold drinks, hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue.

Lakeland

Get ready for the Red, White & Kaboom Fourth of July celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3. It'll all happen at Lake Mirror Promenade in Downtown Lakeland.

Largo

The city of Largo is celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, July 2, in Largo Central Park. It's one of the best fireworks shows in Pinellas County. Those who are looking to attend can expect great food, entertainment and activities for all ages. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at around 9:15 p.m.

Palmetto

Enjoy a free concert featuring the Great Whites at Sutton Park on Tuesday, July 4, and finish the night with a firework show over Manatee River. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks expected to begin at around 9 p.m.

Plant City

Plant City's July 4th Celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Plant City Stadium. Admission to the family-friendly event is free, but it cost $5 per car (cash only). The firework show is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Port Richey

Fireworks will light the sky in Port Richey at the Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park on Old Post Road. If you're heading there, bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Safety Harbor

The whole family is invited to celebrate the Independence Day celebration at Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. The event begins at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show will close out the night at 9 p.m.

Sarasota

Fireworks on the Lake will take place on Monday, July 3. People who attend can look forward to food trucks, a kids zone and family-friendly activities. Admission is free and the fireworks show is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Put your feet in the sand and join in on Sarasota's July 4th Community Fireworks Show at Siesta Beach. The free event is open to all looking for a lit fireworks show. The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Spring Hill

The community is invited to join the Independence Day event on Saturday, July 1. The free event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a fireworks display expected to take place that evening.

Wesley Chapel

Enjoy food trucks and music? The annual Fourth of July celebration in Avalon Park in Wesley Chapel will have all of that plus a bounce park, bike parade, a bake-off and community performances. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks show is expected to start at 9 p.m.