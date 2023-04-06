It's blueberry season! Keel Farm Blueberry Festival begins this weekend

Each Saturday in April, Keel Farms will have vendors, food and drink specials.

PLANT CITY, Fla — Attention blueberry lovers, Keel Farms Blueberry Festival is gearing up for its first weekend of its monthlong celebration of blueberries.

On every Saturday of April — that's April 8, 15, 22, and 29 — Keel Farms Blueberry Festival will have unique vendors, delicious food and drink specials, farm animals, "u-pick" blueberries, and more activities for families to enjoy. Did we mention wine? Keel Farms is also releasing a blueberry-inspired wine for the season.

And the best part: parking and admission for the festival are free.

During the festival days, Keel Farms will not be taking reservations, so tables and dining will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Saturday, April 8, there will be live music from noon to 10:30 p.m. You can keep up with Keel Farms' blueberry festival lineup on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Located in Plant City, Keel Farms is home to a winery, brewery and restaurant, serving up fresh Florida wine, cider and delicious bites. Guests can book group wine tastings, dining, events and even tour the farm.

We knew Florida grew strawberries, citrus crops and tomatoes, but did you know about the blueberry business?

Florida blueberry season begins in March and lasts through May. According to the Florida Farm Bureau, the blueberry industry has vastly grown in the state over the last 20 years with more than 5,200 acres of land dedicated to growing the fruit.