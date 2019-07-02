TAMPA, Fla. — The 2019 Florida State Fair opens Thursday for a 12-day run.

This year's fair runs through Feb. 19.

Tickets cost $11 for adults Monday-Thursday and $13 for adults on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Presidents’ Day.

The fairgrounds are at 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa.

The fair originally began in 1904 in downtown Tampa.

