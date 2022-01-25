Florida State Fair announces 2022 lineup

Along with some returning favorites, this year's lineup includes brand new food combinations and entertainment.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the Florida State Fair just a couple of weeks away, event organizers have announced the highly anticipated food and entertainment lineup.

Along with some classic deep-fried favorites, this year's fair will include brand new food combinations like the funnel cake taco, deep-fried banana pudding, donut dog, poutine sundae and cookie dough explosion, to name a few.

Fairgoers will also get to enjoy some never-before-seen acts like The Great American High Dive show, which features springboard and tower diving, and a Wall of Death thrill show that takes place on a 30-foot silo-shaped wooden cylinder.

Other entertainment includes a bull-riding and cowboy stunt rodeo show, mesmerizing circus acrobatics, a freestyle Jet Ski show, countless musical acts and even pig racing.

The 2022 Florida State Fair is set for Feb. 10-21 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. Tickets are available now online or at participating Wawa stores.

First held in Tampa in 1904, the Florida State Faur boasts the largest midway in the United States. With a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits and attractions, the event attracts 500,000 during its 12-day run, according to a news release.