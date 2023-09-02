Kids can get into the Florida State Fair for free on Friday

Kids under 18 can get into the fair with a paid adult until 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking to save money on your family at the Florida State Fair? Friday is your day to hit the midway.

The Florida State Fair is hosting Family Day on Feb. 17, meaning kids under 18 can get into the fair for free with a paid adult until 6 p.m.

Those adult tickets will cost $15 each. Ride armbands also have to be purchased separately.

If you can't make it out to the fairgrounds on Friday, the fair is hosting the same deal on Monday, Feb. 20 for Kids Day.

Family Day FUN!🙌

⚡1PM - @ThunderBugTBL will be by the Midway Stage!

❤️5PM - @WawaWally will be by the Midway Stage handing out activity books! pic.twitter.com/UJS43VekSu — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 17, 2023

This year, the Florida State Fair is enforcing a new policy for minors.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.

The parent or guardian has to be 21 or older and will be required to show a valid ID. A total of 4 minors can be supervised by one adult.

“The Florida State Fair is intended to be family-friendly environment for visitors of all ages, and this policy will assist us in ensuring all guests enjoy their experience while visiting the State Fair," Executive Director Cheryl Flood said in a statement. “Events are enforcing a similar measure around the Country and in order for us to keep safety as a top priority, we feel this is the next step to implement at the Florida State Fair.”

You can bring the family out to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 9-20 to enjoy rides, funky food combinations, animal shows and endless live entertainment.