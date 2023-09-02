Everything you need to know for the Florida State Fair 2023

Here's your go-to guide for tickets, food, entertainment and new rules at this year's Florida State Fair.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Ferris wheel is up, the concert stage is set and the deep fryers are hot, which can only mean one thing: The 2023 Florida State Fair is officially here.

You can bring the family out to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 9-20 to enjoy rides, funky food combinations, animal shows and endless live entertainment.

The Florida State Fair is an annual tradition, but there are a few new changes coming to this year's event.

Here's everything you need to know about the Florida State Fair for 2023.

🎟️ Florida State Fair tickets

Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week.

For Monday-Thursday:

Adult-$12

Child-$6

Ride armband-$25

For Friday-Sunday:

Adult-$15

Child-$10

Ride armband-$40

Seniors 55 and up will pay $10 for admission any day of the week, excluding President's Day.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Discounted Florida State Fair tickets are also available at selected Wawa locations.

🎡Stop by your local Tampa Bay area Wawa to purchase discounted #flstatefair tickets and ride

armbands! Deals end on Feb 10!🎡



📍Participating store list - https://t.co/a3biRAGTa5 pic.twitter.com/mS74lymxDe — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 8, 2023

🎢Florida State Fair rides & entertainment

This year's midway will feature more than 75 rides including the Berry-Go-Round, bumper cars, the Midway Sky Eye and the Super Slide.

Our giant slide is getting a new look for 2023👀😎

We can't wait for you all to see it in February! #flstatefair pic.twitter.com/RAvjUSnrzD — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 16, 2023

The entertainment lineup includes live music, high-flying circus acts, racing pigs, live glass-blowing and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

🌟2023 Entertainment🌟

Wet and wild thrills produced by Bello Nock! This show features three styles of FlyBoards, HoverBoards, Jet Levitation, and JetSurfs!



📍Center Lake

⌚Show Times - https://t.co/tcEDWlkJpY pic.twitter.com/fmomrZd2MV — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 2, 2023

🌭Florida State Fair food

Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.

Some of this year's new foods include the Mexican street corn sundae, the Tampa Cuban funnel cake sandwich, fried Key lime pie and dill pickle lemonade.





📝New rules for minors

Last month, the Florida State Fair announced a new admission policy for minors.

Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.

The parent or guardian has to be 21 or older and will be required to show a valid ID. A total of 4 minors can be supervised by one adult.