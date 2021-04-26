x
Events

Florida State Fair offers $2 admission on Tuesday

There will be food and ride deals, too.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is offering $2 admission, as well as $2 select rides and food items, after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

The rescheduled fair, which was postponed two months due to COVID-19, runs until May 2. Click here to purchase tickets.

The event, which was first held in Tampa in 1904, typically attracts about a half-million people during its 12-day run and has the largest midway in the United States.

Click here for a complete guide to this year's fair.

