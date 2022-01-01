Florida State Fair provides advance sale tickets in partnership with Wawa

Participating Wawa locations span throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Odessa counties.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair on Wednesday announced its partnership with Wawa to host advance ticket sales at different participating locations around the Tampa Bay area.

Advance tickets and ride armbands will be sold at local Wawa locations starting Wednesday up until Feb. 9, a news release from the Florida State Fair explains.

Guests can save up to 30 percent on admission and armbands by purchasing them in advance before the fair, which is scheduled for Feb. 10-21.

Advance ticket prices are $10 for adult admission, $6 for children and $8 for seniors. Any day ride armbands are $30.

