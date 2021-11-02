Florida State Fair offers any-day armband ride tickets for $25

The armbands give guests unlimited access to midway rides on any one day of their choosing.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just 100 days away. To celebrate, the fair is offering a pretty sweet deal.

For two days only, guests can purchase any day armband tickets for just $25. The flash sale runs from Nov. 2- 4.

The armbands give guests unlimited access to midway rides on any one day of their choosing. You can purchase them on the fair's website.

Admission is sold separately, and tickets are already on sale.

The 2022 Florida State Fair is scheduled for Feb. 10-21. The entertainment lineup and further details will be released at a later date.