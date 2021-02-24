Florida State Fair offers any-day ride armbands for $25

Fans will have to buy on Feb. 25, while supplies last.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking to snag a deal for the Florida State Fair?

The rescheduled 2021 fair has announced an any-day ride armband ticket promotion for $25.

A one-day-only flash sale for the armbands begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Click here to purchase the $25 package that day.

Admission is sold separately, and tickets are already on sale.

Back in January, organizers announced the fair would be moved from its original dates in February amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is currently scheduled for April 22 - May 2.

The Florida State Fair plans to follow CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines by providing sanitation stations and requiring masks. Indoor floor plans have been reworked.

The fair, which has been held in Tampa since 1904, brings more than 500,000 people to the area each year during its 12-day run. Organizers say it has the largest Midway in the United States.