Florida State Fair launches buy one, get one armband sale

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida State Fair armband promotion got underway Thursday.
For $30, fans can buy one any-day ride armband and get one weekday armband free. The flash sale began at 10 a.m. and is available while supplies last.
Weekday armbands are only valid for single-day use on April 22, 26, 27, 28 or 29, while weekend ones are valid any day of the fair. The armbands are not valid on specialty rides.
It's important to note: admission is sold separately. Tickets are already on sale. Click here for information on purchasing tickets or getting an armband.
The rescheduled state fair runs April 22-May 2, 2021.
Back in January, organizers announced the fair would be moved from its original dates in February amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Florida State Fair plans to follow CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines by providing sanitation stations and requiring masks. Indoor floor plans have been reworked.
The fair, which has been held in Tampa since 1904, brings more than 500,000 people to the area each year during its 12-day run. Organizers say it has the largest Midway in the United States. The midway opens at 1 p.m. on weekdays.
