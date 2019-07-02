TAMPA, Fla. — The 2019 Florida State Fair opens Thursday for a 12-day run.

This year's fair runs through Feb. 19.

Tickets cost $11 for adults Monday-Thursday and $13 for adults on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Presidents’ Day.

The fairgrounds are at 4800 U.S. 301 N, Tampa.

The fair originally began in 1904 in downtown Tampa.

Go to the Florida State Fair’s website for more information.

