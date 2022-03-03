Kids get in free Tuesday at the Florida Strawberry Festival

It's free admission with a paid adult ticket.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Looking to save some cash at the Florida Strawberry Festival? Today's the day — especially if you have children tagging along.

It's free kids day Tuesday at the annual festival, with free admission for all kids aged up to 17 years old. The only caveat: children are only admitted for free with a paying adult.

Those ticket prices start at $10 per person.

Click or tap here for a breakdown of special days and discounts. Wednesday is American Heroes Day, with all active, reserve and retired military veterans, law enforcement and first responders admitted free with a valid ID.

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs from Thursday, Mar. 3, through Sunday, Mar. 13, in Plant City — just in time for Spring Break. Just follow your GPS to 2209 W. Oak Avenue.