These 4 St. Pete museums are offering free admission this Saturday

The four participating museums have varying ticket and reservation guidelines for Free Museum Day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to explore St. Pete's museums but didn't want to cough up the ticket price? This Saturday, Sept. 23 is your chance.

The city of St. Petersburg is once again hosting Arts Alive! Free Museum Day to make the arts accessible to everyone and to encourage residents to celebrate the dynamic and interactive museums that make St. Pete "a premier arts destination."

Here are this year's participating museums.

Imagine Museum

In addition to free admission to view the contemporary glass art on the first-floor exhibits, the Imagine Museum will be selling exclusive souvenirs to commemorate Free Museum Day 2023.

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

Check out Western paintings, sculptures, jewelry and artifacts by renowned 20th- and 21st-century artists. Museum Parking is available on Levels 3 & 4 of the automated South Core Parking Garage.

Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets: Tickets cannot be reserved ahead of time and will only be issued at the door to Pinellas County residents with a valid ID.

Enjoy masterpieces from Monet, O’Keeffe, De Kooning, Wiley, a sculpture garden and one of Florida’s most respected photography collections along downtown St. Pete's scenic waterfront. Street parking is available along with parking in the museum's south lot.

The Dalí Museum

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets: Guests must reserve a ticket online ahead of time and bring proof of Pinellas County residence (driver’s license, voter registration card, utility bill with name/address or campus ID with proof of dorm room address) for admission.