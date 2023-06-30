'Freedom 4 Miler' run to take place this weekend

The families of fallen heroes being honored will be in attendance and at the finish line.

TAMPA, Fla. — Runners in Tampa are gearing up for the Freedom 4 Miler four-mile event to benefit Believe With Me's families of fallen soldiers.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for more than 2,500 children of fallen soldiers and service members, a news release said.

Each mile in the Freedom 4 Miler is named after a local fallen hero and along the way there are props, signs, food, snacks and music to motivate racers and let them get to know the soldiers who are being honored.

The families of the fallen heroes will also be in attendance and at the finish line.

Additionally, as part of Believe With Me's "Christmas in July" initiative, participants are asked to consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the race.

It costs $50 to sign up and the opening ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 8:15 a.m. It's chip timed and the first 500 registrants receive short-sleeved Sport Tek T-shirts. Customer finisher's medals will also be given to the first 500 registrants.

Awards will also be given to first-place winners, as well as, age group awards.